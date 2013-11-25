* Gulf states suspend clerics over political remarks
* Kuwait restarts recording sermons
* Both states struggle to monitor social media
By Mahmoud Habboush and Sylvia Westall
DUBAI/KUWAIT, Nov 25 Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
have been quietly reining in their clerics on concerns that
preachers could use their influence to stir up trouble and
inflame sectarian divisions at a time of high tension over the
crises in Syria and Egypt.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and
home to a powerful conservative clergy, have declined to respond
to local media reports in recent months which said nearly 20
clerics had been sacked or suspended.
In Kuwait, which has a relatively open political system
compared to other Gulf Arab states, the authorities have resumed
the monitoring of sermons, pulled a television preacher off the
air and deported a foreign imam.
The developments in the two monarchies follow the dramatic
rise and fall in Egypt of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, which
offers a populist religious alternative to dynastic rule and has
supporters in the Gulf.
The Egyptian army angered some influential clerics and
ordinary citizens in the region in July and August when it
overthrew the then president, Mohammad Mursi, a Brotherhood
member who remains in prison, and clamped down on his
supporters, killing hundreds of people. Both Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait have pledged to support the new Egyptian government.
"There is a more heightened sensitivity to the activities of
the Muslim Brotherhood and of political activity in general,"
said Salman Shaikh, director of the Brookings Doha Center, a
Middle East research group.
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will continue to be "fairly
uncompromising of perceived Muslim Brotherhood activities and
anyone perceived to be supporting them".
The war in Syria is aggravating sectarian tensions across
the region, with mainly Sunni rebels seeking to overthrow
President Bashar al-Assad, whose Alawite sect is an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam.
State-affiliated clerics in Saudi Arabia have denounced the
Assad government and urged support for Syrians since the
beginning of the conflict, and $140 million was raised in a
government-organised campaign for Syrian refugees last year.
Some Kuwaiti clerics have been using social media to raise
private donations for the rebels and a number have even helped
to raise funding for arms.
MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD
The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in Saudi Arabia and only
cautiously tolerated in Kuwait, where members of a local
offshoot have made up significant factions in previous
parliaments.
What worries both countries - and other Gulf monarchies - is
that the Brotherhood espouses an active political doctrine that
urges staunch Sunnis to agitate for change.
That flies in the face of traditional Gulf theology,
particularly the Wahhabi strain of Sunni Islam practised in
Saudi Arabia, which preaches that good Muslims should obey their
rulers in most circumstances.
Khalid al-Dakhil, a Saudi political analyst, said he
believes many of the outspoken imams in the kingdom who worry
the authorities are influenced by the Brotherhood.
"(The Muslim Brotherhood) allege that they do not seek power
but in reality they use religion as a cover for their agenda and
say that they want to serve Islam," Dakhil said.
Despite the ban, Saudi Arabia has unofficially tolerated
informal meetings of the Muslim Brotherhood so long as they
avoid any discussion of politics.
But concern about the movement's influence has grown more
pointed since the Saudi royal family backed Egyptian army chief
General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's overthrow of Mursi in July.
Saudi authorities suspended a Riyadh preacher who was filmed
in August attacking Sisi in a sermon that provoked a brief
scuffle inside the mosque.
In the same month, Kuwaiti Tareq al-Suwaidan, known across
the Arab world for his lectures on self-improvement, was fired
from his job as a host on a Saudi television show after he
identified himself as "one of the leaders of the Muslim
Brotherhood" during a lecture in Yemen.
The channel's owner, Saudi billionaire Prince Alaweed bin
Talal, criticised him as having "extremist inclinations".
"Some preachers discuss issues that have nothing to do with
their country, but rather harm it," said Mohammad al-Zulfa, a
former member of Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council, a
quasi-parliament appointed by the king to advise on policy.
KUWAIT
In some parts of the Gulf, weekly sermons are approved by
the government in advance. In Kuwait, which boasts a relatively
free forum for speech and debate, the Islamic Affairs Ministry
issues sample sermons but the imams don't have to use them.
Khaled al-Hais, the government official in charge of
overseeing mosques in the district of Hawally near the capital,
said clerics were free to talk about most things as long as they
don't refer to people or families or make sectarian remarks.
The government banned the television show of Kuwaiti Sunni
Muslim cleric Shafi al-Ajmi in August after one episode on the
state channel, after he voiced support for arming Syrian rebels
in speeches and on social media and called for the killing of
fighters linked to the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah who are
fighting on Assad's side.
Ajmi, who has more than a quarter of a million followers on
Twitter, has since been suspended from giving sermons, local
media have reported.
The ministry sent out a missive this summer calling on
clerics to concentrate on moral issues, and started recording
sermons in August after a break of more than a year.
But while the authorities may still have leverage when it
comes to sermons, controlling what people say on social media,
which is ubiquitous in both countries, is a far more complicated
task.
Saudi Arabia monitors Twitter feeds of well-known preachers
and Kuwaiti clerics who do not conform to guidelines can risk
suspension while foreign clerics can be deported.
Authorities maintain their efforts to manage the message on
social media are only aimed at ensuring "consistency" to avoid
confusion.
"Preaching should be consistent. One cannot hold one view on
the mosque's podium and then contradict it on (social media)
sites," Abdul Muhsen al-Sheikh, undersecretary in the Islamic
Affairs Ministry, told pan-Arab newspaper al-Hayat in September.
Hais, the Kuwaiti religious official, said: "Everyone has
the freedom to use Twitter and Facebook but we watch what they
write, to see if it is similar to what they say (in the
mosque)."
Saudi cleric Abdulaziz al-Qassem, a lawyer who supports
limited reforms in Saudi Arabia, said it was unlikely that the
government would go so far as to insist that imams only deliver
government-approved sermons.
With tens of thousands of mosques in Saudi Arabia, and the
clergy's independence and power so strong, such a scenario was
not only unlikely but probably impossible to implement.
"The country is barely able to manage the economy and the
rule of law," he said. But he added:
"Preachers are taking part in partisan and factional battles
and leaving aside the role of the mosque as a podium for
preaching ... Mosques have been abducted."
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Harby and Ahmed Hagagy in
Kuwait; Editing by Giles Elgood)