DUBAI, June 2 Awards of major economic projects
in Gulf oil-exporting states have dropped this year but remain
above levels seen during the global financial crisis of
2008-2009, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said in a report released
on Thursday.
Governments and state-linked companies in the six-nation
Gulf Cooperation Council region are restraining spending and
delaying projects as low oil prices slash their revenues.
The total value of GCC project awards dropped 14.8 percent
from the previous quarter and 45.6 percent from a year earlier
in the first quarter of 2016, to the lowest level since the
third quarter of 2012, ADCB said, citing figures from data
provider MEED and its own research.
However, the value of awards - for projects including oil
and gas installations, industrial plant and residential housing
- was still higher than between the third quarter of 2008 and
the third quarter of 2009.
"We believe this partly reflects the fact that foreign
funding remains accessible, unlike during the global financial
crisis when it was largely cut off," ADCB said.
There were big differences between countries. In Saudi
Arabia, which is grappling with a huge state budget deficit,
awards shrank 42.9 percent from the previous quarter and 49.2
percent from a year earlier.
"We see Saudi Arabia as being the most at risk for further
cancellations in 2016," ADCB said. "The fiscal position remains
tight despite the rise in the oil price since Q1 and we do not
see signs of a pick-up in tendering activity."
However, the value of project awards in the United Arab
Emirates, which has a more diversified economy and stronger
state finances than Saudi Arabia, rose 15.1 percent from the
previous quarter. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw increases.
Awards fell steeply in Qatar, down 45.7 percent
quarter-on-quarter and 89.3 percent year-on-year. "Projects are
being re-evaluated, with only the most critical being awarded,"
ADCB said.
But project awards in Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain were strong
during the first quarter, ADCB said. Pressure on Kuwaiti
finances is relatively light, while ADCB said Oman, which faces
heavy pressure, was able to use private-public partnerships to
attract foreign funding for its projects.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)