* FIG debt issuance in Gulf may drop a third this year

* Pipeline looking thin through end-December

* FIG issuance shrinks as proportion of total issuance

* Safe-haven flows swell deposits

* Banks also fund themselves with shorter-term loans

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

DUBAI, Nov 12 (IFR) - Debt issuance by cash-rich Gulf financial institutions could be down by a third in 2013 compared to last year, a Dubai-based debt capital markets banker in the sector told IFR.

Bond deal volumes by Gulf financials are down by 18 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2012, and the last two months of the year may be very quiet, the banker said.

"November and December was a very busy period last year, but I don't see anything much in our pipeline and I believe FIG (financial institutions group issuance) will be down 33 percent from last year," he said.

There has been some recent activity after Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank kick-started the post-summer period with a debut $500 million, five-year sukuk issue. Qatar National Bank followed with a $1.5 billion dual-tranche, and First Gulf Bank came to market with a $500 million five-year, drive-by deal.

Despite this, overall volumes are down 18 percent according to the banker and 16.6 percent according to Thomson Reuters data.

Year-to-date, FIG offerings total $17.97 billion from 37 deals, comprising 42.7 percent of all Gulf issuance, Thomson Reuters data shows. In the same period of 2012, FIG issuance totalled $21.54 bilion from 40 deals, 51.2 percent of all Gulf issuance.

To add to this, November, a traditionally busy month, only promises slim pickings this time around, said bankers. Last year, FIG DCM bankers certainly earned their keep, most notably with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's groundbreaking $1 billion hybrid sukuk. This year the pipeline looks sparse because of a surfeit of short-term liquidity.

"Local banks are just funding their balance sheets with short-term debt. They are flush with liquidity through customer deposits and bilateral loans for one or two years," a second banker said.

Customer deposits in the region have been surging - for example, Dubai Islamic Bank said this week that customer deposits were at 79.6 billion dirhams ($21.7 billion) at the end of September, up 19.3 percent from the end of 2012.

For the UAE banking industry as a whole, deposits totalled 1.25 trillion dirhams in July, up 7.3 percent from the end of 2012; credit extended by banks was 1.08 trillion dirhams, up 5.2 percent, according to central bank data.

One of the factors fuelling the increase of deposits in the UAE is the unrest in surrounding areas. Many people in the wider Middle East are looking for a safe place to put their money and the UAE is one of them. If these deposits prove reasonably stable, banks may have less incentive to issue debt even going into next year.

"I don't think it is a short-term blip," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

"There is a funding requirement and (GCC banks) will continue to be a key constituent in terms of primary issuance in this market per se, but in the near term these banks may issue less debt as they have very strong liquidity and take a more sophisticated approach to asset-liability management." (Editing by Andrew Torchia)