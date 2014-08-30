JEDDAH Aug 30 Gulf Arab foreign ministers met
in Jeddah on Saturday but took no big step towards ending a
diplomatic row that has undermined their ability collectively to
influence Middle East events.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in March
withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar, saying it had broken
promises to them about Gulf security, which analysts connected
to Doha's support for the Muslim Brotherhood.
A visit by three top Saudi princes, including Foreign
Minister Saud al-Faisal, to Doha on Wednesday had prompted
widespread speculation in Gulf media that Saturday's meeting
would result in a resolution or escalation of the rift.
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah, whose
country has tried to mediate in the dispute, said Saturday's
meeting had led to limited progress. But he did not announce any
concrete step to end the rift at a news conference after the
meeting.
"What has has been agreed upon today is to lay the
foundation and the criteria by which implementation will follow.
We will hasten in removing all unknown factors and obstacles to
complete this process," he said.
"Today the six countries agreed on these grounds, next we'll
follow up the implementation .. All agreed that there is a
commitment to implementation," he added.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE are big supporters of Syrian
rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran.
But Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have accused Doha of supporting the
Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group they have labelled a
terrorist organisation and which they accuse of destabilising
their close ally Egypt.
In Libya, Qatar has backed some Islamist groups, but on
Tuesday the U.S. State Department said the UAE had been involved
in air strikes against Libyan Islamist groups.
In late 2011 Saudi Arabia pushed for Gulf Cooperation
Council members to unite "as a single entity" in a bid to join
the group of six monarchies into a united front against Iran and
the instability caused by that year's Arab uprisings.
However, the GCC, which also includes Kuwait and Oman,
appears more divided than at any point in its 33-year history.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Amena Bakr; Editing by Stephen
Powell)