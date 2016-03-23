(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
* Saudi Arabia's migrant population: tmsnrt.rs/1VEmyDV
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 23 Saudi Arabia's army of migrant
workers will be among the biggest losers from the slump in oil
prices and the impact will reverberate to poor countries across
the Middle East and South Asia where many of them originate.
Saudi Arabia relies more heavily on migrant labour than any
other large country except neighbouring United Arab Emirates,
according to the United Nations Department of Economic and
Social Affairs.
The oil boom brought an unprecedented influx of migrants
mostly from poorer countries in the Middle East and South and
Southeast Asia. (tmsnrt.rs/1VEmyDV).
The number of migrants resident in the kingdom has almost
doubled from 5.3 million in 2000 to 10.2 million in 2015
("Trends in International Migrant Stock", UN, 2015).
Saudi Arabia hosts more migrants than other country in the
world other than the United States (47 million), Germany (12
million) and Russia (12 million).
Migrants account for 32 percent of the resident population,
up from less than 25 percent in 2000. In the case of males the
share is as high as 39 percent.
The share of migrants in the population and the workforce
has increased despite attempts to encourage the employment of
locals under official "Saudisation" policies pursued fitfully
over the last four decades.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia hosted 1.9 migrants from India, 1.3
million from Indonesia, 1.1 million from Pakistan, 970,000 from
Bangladesh, 730,000 from Egypt, 620,000 from Syria, and 580,000
from Yemen, according to the UN.
Smaller but significant numbers of migrants came from
Afghanistan (365,000), Sudan (365,000), Nepal (380,000), Myanmar
(200,000), Jordan (180,000), Ethiopia (125,000) and Lebanon
(115,000).
In 2014, migrant workers sent home to their families an
estimated $36 billion ("Saudi Arabia Article IV Consultation",
IMF, 2015).
Remittances from workers in Saudi Arabia play a crucial role
in some of the smaller and poorer economies of the Middle East
and Asia.
But now that economic model is under threat from the slump
in oil prices, which has pushed the government budget deep into
the red and the economy close to recession.
JOBS IMPERATIVE
Intensified efforts at Saudisation of the workforce are a
centre piece of the government's programme for adjusting to
lower oil prices and creating more private sector employment.
Even before the slump, the unemployment rate for Saudi
nationals was 11.7 percent, according to the International
Monetary Fund.
But unemployment was much worse for certain demographic
sections including women (33 percent) and young people aged
15-19 (49 percent), 20-24 (41 percent) and 25-29 (22 percent).
Unemployment is worse in some politically important and
conservative regions, such as Riyadh, Hail and the Northern
Borders.
"It is not that job creation has been a problem - employment
growth has been strong - but rather the majority of these jobs
have been filled by expatriates," the IMF observed about the
economy before the slump.
With growth slowing, a youthful population, and the
government unable to afford to create more public sector jobs,
the need to create more employment for nationals has become
urgent.
Saudisation has been stepped up which has left many migrants
fearful about their continued employment and residency prospects
("In era of cheap oil, Saudi loses shine for foreign workers",
Reuters, March 23).
As the government seeks to maintain social and political
stability and conserve cash amid a prolonged drop in oil prices
and revenue, payments to migrant workers and even their jobs are
the most attractive source of savings.
REGIONAL IMPACT
The same pressure to reduce the number of migrants is likely
to play out across the other oil-dependent economies around the
Gulf.
In addition to the 10.1 million migrants in Saudi Arabia,
there are 8.1 million in the United Arab Emirates, 2.9 million
in Kuwait, 1.8 million in Oman, 1.7 million in Qatar, and
700,000 in Bahrain.
In most of these countries, migrants make up an even larger
share of the local population than in Saudi Arabia, according to
UN calculations.
The situation in each of these economies is different. Some
are more petroleum-dependent than others. Some have larger
foreign reserves. And the origin of the migrants varies
significantly.
Western Asia, which includes the Gulf Arab countries, has
the highest share of migrants in the population of any region of
the world after North America. In the Gulf itself the share is
much higher.
In total, there are more than 25 million migrants across the
Gulf, including 8 million from India, 3 million from Pakistan, 3
million from Bangladesh, 2 million from Egypt and 1.8 million
from Indonesia.
None of these countries is a major net oil exporter but they
all seem set to suffer ripple effects from the oil shock.
If remittances from the Gulf region slow, or workers are
sent home, it will hit some of these poor economies particularly
hard.
Gulf economies absorbed a lot of young, mostly male, workers
from some of the poorest countries in the world, so the
implications stretch well beyond the simple economic impact to
include the effects on social stability and counter-terrorism.
