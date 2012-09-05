* Gulf investors more familiar than Westerners with Egypt
* Big political, economic problems remain
* But Mursi's election seen as starting to solve them
* Interest not confined to financial firms
* Slow, controlled devaluation wouldn't deter investors
By Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, Sept 5 After shunning Egypt for
over a year because of political instability, Gulf Arab
investors are returning to the country, lured by signs that
politics are settling down and by the opportunity to buy assets
at beaten-down prices.
The interest of Gulf Arabs, who tend to be more familiar
with Egypt's political dynamics and business culture than
Western investors, is a positive sign for the country's battered
economy - especially since some Western firms are pulling out of
Egypt because of financial pressures in their home markets.
"There has been a renewed improvement in Gulf investor
appetite for Egypt this year. This is not confined just to the
financial industry - the pick-up has been across sectors," said
Declan Hayes, managing director for transaction services at
Deloitte Middle East, a consultancy.
Egypt's immediate economic prospects remain difficult. The
economy barely grew last year because of industrial unrest and
capital flight that followed the ousting of authoritarian
president Hosni Mubarak in February 2011. The International
Monetary Fund predicts economic growth of just 1.5 percent this
year - not nearly enough to make a dent in high unemployment.
The country's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, elected
in June, faces tensions between his Muslim Brotherhood and the
military. Egypt has still not managed to write a new
constitution, and parliamentary elections may need to be held
after a court annulled the results of polls early this year.
Many Gulf investors now appear willing to accept such risks,
however, because they think Mursi's election has at least
started the process of solving the problems.
Mursi has redefined his relations with the military by
dismissing two top generals. He has also taken the politically
courageous step of asking the IMF for a $4.8 billion loan,
larger than the $3.2 billion which Cairo was previously
discussing, and visited China last month to discuss investment.
"The recent moves by the president to rejuvenate the
military leadership and remove a potential political deadlock
have created confidence," said Ahmed Badreldin, senior partner
and co-head of large-capital private equity at Dubai-based
Abraaj Capital, the region's biggest private equity firm.
"The visit to China is one such example of reinforcing the
message that Egypt is open for business, and that investors'
rights will be maintained and preserved."
An Egyptian company in Abraaj's portfolio, Al Borg
Laboratories, agreed last month to merge with Al Mokhtabar
Laboratories to create what it said would be the largest medical
diagnostics business in the Middle East and South Asia.
One sign of improving business confidence is the rebound in
Egypt's stock market, which climbed this week to its
highest level since June 2011, up 53 percent so far this year -
though it is still 24 percent below last year's peak.
ON THE BLOCK
The easiest pickings for Gulf investors in Egypt appear to
be banking operations put up for sale by European lenders, which
are retrenching globally. Flush with cash because of high oil
prices, banks from the Gulf do not need to seek near-term
profits in Egypt; they can take the long view, counting on
Egypt's population growth to deliver profits down the road.
French bank Societe Generale said last week that
it had entered preliminary talks with Qatar National Bank
(QNB) to sell its 77.2-percent stake in its Egyptian
arm, National Societe Generale Bank.
QNB may be obliged to make a mandatory offer to minority
shareholders which would see it acquire the entire bank,
Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes said, adding that the Qatari
lender might end up paying as much as $3 billion for the unit.
BNP Paribas, another French lender, is seeking
initial bids for the sale of its Egyptian retail arm, which
could generate between $400 million and $500 million, sources
familiar with the sale process said.
Interest in this deal is coming mainly from banks in the
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar as well as Turkey,
bankers said, declining to be named because they were not
authorised to speak to media.
"We are telling our Gulf banking clients that this is
probably the best opportunity ever for them to get into Egypt by
buying quality assets at attractive prices," a Dubai-based
banker said.
Meanwhile QInvest, a Qatari investment firm part-owned by
the state, plans to acquire EFG Hermes after last
year's economic turmoil left the Egyptian bank with little means
to expand across the region.
Sectors other than banking are also in play as Gulf
investors anticipate Mursi's government will beef up
infrastructure projects and policies to expand discretionary
spending by a young population of about 80 million. Some
projects will be funded by the investors' own governments; Saudi
Arabia and Qatar have pledged several billion dollars of aid to
Egypt in recent weeks.
"The interest is not confined just to the financial industry
- the pick-up has been across other sectors including energy,
oil and gas, consumer staples and in some cases, renewable
energy-related investments," said Deloitte's Hayes.
Saudi food group Savola bought out the remaining
stakes it did not own in two Egyptian companies late last year
as part of a regional expansion plan.
Saudi-based private equity firm Amwal Alkhaleej, which has
stakes in Egyptian companies such as Arab Cotton Ginning, is
looking at another Egyptian investment, its chief executive said
in an interview in April.
Infrastructure is another area which Gulf investors are
expected to enter, if Cairo can offer the necessary
administrative support and legal protections.
"Going forward, and with Egypt's rising infrastructure needs
from roads to power stations, we see increased foreign and Arab
investor participation in these sectors, especially if a
compelling public-private partnership framework is put in
place," Abraaj's Badreldin said.
RISK PREMIUM
Until the shape of Egypt's post-revolution politics becomes
clear, the country will remain risky in the eyes of many
investors. A mergers and acquisitions banker in Egypt said that
although overall M&A interest in the country was improving, it
remained well below its level in 2010, before the revolution.
"There is always a risk premium for investments in Egypt.
Investors are aware that though there is stability now, the
country is not fully out of the woods," the Dubai banker said.
Another major risk is a currency devaluation, which could
slash the value of investments in Egypt.
So far the central bank has sold its foreign currency
supplies to prevent any sharp fall by the Egyptian pound,
which has edged down to a seven-year low of 6.1 against the
dollar from 5.8 before the revolution.
The defence of the currency has more than halved Egypt's
foreign reserves, however, and many analysts think the central
bank may still end up permitting a substantial devaluation this
year or early next, perhaps as far as 6.5 or even 7.0.
But with aid from the IMF and Gulf countries, Egypt may be
able to escape a violent, uncontrolled devaluation and merely
manage its currency down slowly to stimulate exports. Most
foreign investors would probably accept such a process and it
would not deter them from acquisitions, many bankers said.
"It might be a managed, controlled devaluation and if that
is the case, then the Egyptian bank sector will continue to be
fundamentally strong," said Aybek Islamov, an analyst at HSBC.