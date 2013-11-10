By Daniel Fineren
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Nov 10 Subsidised petrol and
electricity programmes are causing a huge waste of energy across
the Gulf and threatening economies, Oman's oil and gas minister
said on Sunday, in a rare official warning over surging demand
in the region.
Energy prices are heavily subsidised in the six member
states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), giving little
incentive for their fast-growing populations to moderate use of
big gas-guzzling cars or around-the-clock air conditioning.
As a result, top crude oil exporter Saudi Arabia is the
world's sixth biggest consumer of oil, despite being only the
20th largest economy, and GCC members are all among the least
energy-efficient countries globally. The United Arab Emirates
and Oman have already seen their gas exports constrained by
ballooning domestic demand.
"We are wasting too much energy in the region and the
barrels that we are consuming are becoming a threat now, for our
region particularly...I think we have a serious problem," Oman's
oil and gas minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy told the ADIPEC
energy conference in Abu Dhabi.
"What is really destroying us right now is subsidies...We
simply need to raise the price of petrol and electricity. In
some countries in our region electricity is free and you leave
your air conditioning for the whole summer when you go on
holiday. That is really a crime," he said.
"Our cars are getting bigger, our consumption is getting
bigger and the price is almost free. So you need to send a
signal to the pockets of the public."
ACTION
It was not clear whether Rumhy's remarks indicated any fresh
change to Oman's domestic energy pricing policies, which would
be politically sensitive. His comments were unusually strong for
a Gulf minister - officials in the region generally tend to
avoid public criticism of long-established policies.
In a rare reform, Oman announced plans in early 2013 to
double its industrial gas price to $3 per million British
thermal units, still cheap by international standards, by 2015.
Oman is under more immediate pressure to reform than its
wealthy Gulf neighbours as its energy resources are less ample.
The International Monetary Fund has warned that Oman's state
finances could slide into deficit in coming years because of
recent public spending rises.
In 2010, the UAE government hiked its domestic gasoline
price to 1.72 dirhams ($0.47) per litre to cut the burden of
subsidies on public finances and promote efficiency. But after
the Arab Spring uprisings began in the following year, plans for
further price rises were put on hold to avoid stoking public
discontent.
Omani diesel is still so cheap that trucks from the UAE
drive over the border to fill up on it.
Population growth and artificially low energy prices in the
GCC member countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi
Arabia and the UAE - mean the countries that the world has long
relied upon for oil and gas need to spend heavily over the next
decade just to meet their own energy needs.
According to a study published by consultants IHS on Sunday,
over $1 trillion of investment is needed over the next 17 years
to meet demand for gas and electricity in the Middle East and
North Africa.
IHS estimates that demand for natural gas in the GCC is
likely to rise more than 50 percent, from 256 billion cubic
metres (bcm) in 2011 to 400 bcm in 2030. Oil demand will also
grow more than 50 percent in the next 17 years, from around 4
million barrels per day to over 6.2 million bpd, IHS said.