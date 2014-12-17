DUBAI Dec 17 The sudden fall of Gulf share
prices as the price of oil slides has given new impetus to
governments in the region to improve financial regulation to
reduce the credit-fuelled volatility that has afflicted their
nascent stock markets.
The stock markets of the Gulf were among the best performers
in the world earlier this year, but panicked selling in recent
weeks has wiped out all the year's gains in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Experts say the volatility is driven in part by weak
regulation, which allows too much leverage when prices are going
up, and too few brakes when prices start to fall.
The worst-hit has been Dubai's benchmark, which has
lost around a third of its value since Nov. 25, the day before
OPEC began a meeting which held oil production at current levels
despite an expected glut of supply in 2015.
The plunge has turned attention to the region's easy rules
on leverage, which allow investors to increase their returns
with borrowed cash when prices are rising, but speeds the fall
when prices turn south.
Much of this year's surge on UAE stocks had been funded by
lending, either from banks or through brokerage houses, which
can force investors to sell shares to cover losses in a falling
market, driving prices further down.
"The speed by which we see these daily drops can only be
explained by banks liquidating big portfolios that were
collateral for margin trading," said Mohammed Ali Yasin,
managing director of NBAD Securities, adding there was no way to
tell how much of the market was being traded on margin.
The UAE authorities have noted the negative impact, with a
senior central bank official saying on Dec. 9 it was studying
proposals for new rules on bank lending against shares.
However, the path to implementing regulation in the Gulf
region has traditionally been slow. UAE officials said in July
they planned to tighten bourse rules after problems at Dubai
contractor Arabtec, whose share price surged on
leveraged trading, crashed and dragged the wider market with it.
FEW BRAKES
Gulf stock markets still provide few of the automatic brakes
found in other countries, which can slow a sudden slide and give
market participants time to respond.
The Abu Dhabi bourse has been the first in the region to
experiment with automatic circuit breakers: it announced on
Sunday it would temporarily suspend trading in stocks that fell
more than 5 percent. The bourse's CEO told Reuters that a study
period for the implementation had been sped up due to the
current slump.
Kuwait has intervened to prop up its market by aggressively
buying stocks through the National Portfolio Fund, a state fund
set up during the 2008 market crash to help stabilise prices.
"The National Portfolio is the missing element now and can
be the trigger to end the selling spree and narrow year-to-date
losses," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global
Investment House.
Such intervention is thought to be rare in the Gulf, where
state-owned funds such as Saudi's Public Investment Fund are
believed to invest in local bourses solely to make money, not to
steady prices.
Kuwait has discussed other action to improve market
conditions but has not set any timeframe for changes to take
effect, Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Sunday.
In the UAE, National Bank of Abu Dhabi is the
country's sole licensed market maker, and is authorised to
provide liquidity and sustain trading volumes.
Otherwise, there have been few interventions to shore up
markets, including in Qatar, now part of the MSCI Emerging
Market Index, or Saudi Arabia, due to open its stock market to
direct foreign investment for the first time in early 2015.
SHORT-SELLING
Gulf countries generally do not have mechanisms to allow
short selling of borrowed shares, which allow investors to
profit when prices are falling.
While short selling is sometimes blamed for worsening
panicked sell-offs in other countries, some market participants
in the Gulf say restrictions on the practice make volatility
worse.
Without short selling, investors, especially the retail
investors who dominate the indexes, have no way to make money in
a bear market, so when prices fall, trading volumes dry up.
Trading volumes in Dubai took more than four years to
recover after the 2008 market crash wiped off nearly 80 percent
of the bourse's value.
Regulators have been lukewarm to the idea of allowing short
sales, partly as the practice depends on borrowing shares which
runs contrary to some interpretations of Islamic principles, and
partly because short sales could push down share prices further.
The UAE market regulator last year created a vague framework
for short-selling by market makers on the local exchanges. It
also allowed local banks and local units of international banks
to conduct securities lending and borrowing, but only under
tight restrictions.
Restrictions can be circumvented by some investors through
international banks that offer off-shore securities lending to a
limited number of clients, but the practice is limited due to
strict foreign ownership limits on Gulf markets.
(Editing by David French and Peter Graff)