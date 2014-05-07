KUWAIT May 7 Gulf Arab oil exporters have to
make concessions to fully launch their customs union at the
beginning of 2015 as planned, Kuwaiti Finance Minister Anas
al-Saleh said on Wednesday.
The six Gulf Cooperation Council states, which also include
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain,
launched the customs union - a free trade area with a common
external tariff - in 2003.
But the full functioning of the project has been partly
delayed by disagreements over a formula on how to divide customs
revenues between the mostly petrodollar-rich Gulf monarchies,
which together form a $1.6 trillion economy.
The GCC countries "should unite their views and give
concessions to eliminate things which hinder Gulf economic
work," Saleh told a meeting of the GCC finance ministers in
Kuwait.
He said that the goal was still to have the full customs
union by the beginning of 2015.
