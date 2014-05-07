KUWAIT May 7 Gulf Arab oil exporters have to make concessions to fully launch their customs union at the beginning of 2015 as planned, Kuwaiti Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Wednesday.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council states, which also include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, launched the customs union - a free trade area with a common external tariff - in 2003.

But the full functioning of the project has been partly delayed by disagreements over a formula on how to divide customs revenues between the mostly petrodollar-rich Gulf monarchies, which together form a $1.6 trillion economy.

The GCC countries "should unite their views and give concessions to eliminate things which hinder Gulf economic work," Saleh told a meeting of the GCC finance ministers in Kuwait.

He said that the goal was still to have the full customs union by the beginning of 2015.

