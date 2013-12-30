ABU DHABI, Dec 30 Gulf oil-exporting states are buying farmland and agricultural assets abroad because of concern about their food security - but increasingly focusing on Europe, North America and Australasia rather than risky projects in the developing world. Below is information on their dependency and economic power. For a story on the subject, click. Arable land Cereal import GDP per per capita* dependency ratio** capita*** 2011 2007-09 2013 Saudi Arabia 0.11 82.9 24,246 UAE 0.01 140 43,185 Kuwait 0.00 102.4 47,829 Sudan 0.36 24.6 1,527 Ethiopia 0.16 10.1 533 Argentina 0.93 0.4 11,679 United States 0.51 2.9 52,839 Australia 2.14 3.1 64,157 * in hectares ** in percent; the ratio may be higher than 100 percent in countries that have food re-export industries *** gross domestic product in U.S. dollars Sources: World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Stamp)