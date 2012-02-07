HOUSTON Feb 7 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials surged more than 5.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday after news emerged that Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery had a brief power outage, traders said.

Traders said differentials ended the day at a 1.50-cent-per-gallon premium over March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, reversing an earlier 0.75-cent slide to 3.75 cents under.

However, traders said the outage likely did not prompt the entire surge, as shorts covering also pushed differentials up.

"Just some shorts in the market," a Gulf trader said. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)