DUBAI Nov 12 Gulf Investment Corp, a
financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf
Cooperation Council, has picked four banks to arrange investor
meetings ahead of a potential bond sale, lead arrangers said on
Monday.
The company mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc
, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered Plc to arrange the roadshows which begin on
November 18, the arrangers said.
A benchmark-size, dollar-denominated bond may follow the
meetings, subject to market conditions, the statement added.
Traditionally, benchmark size is understood to mean at least
$500 million or more.
