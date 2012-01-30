(Adds Qatar in paragraph two, quote in paragraph 11)
By Maha Dahan
ABU DHABI Jan 30 Coastguards and naval
forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) group of Arab
countries have contingency plans for a possible attempt by Iran
to shut the Strait of Hormuz, a Kuwaiti maritime official said
on Monday.
Five of the six GCC members - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Kuwait - rely on the
world's most important energy shipping lane being open to export
most of their oil or gas.
Tehran has threatened to close the narrow shipping lane
between Oman, the only GCC member which does not depend on
Hormuz, and Iran if Western sanctions aimed at starving Iran's
disputed nuclear programme of funds stop it from selling oil.
The GCC members, which also rely on the four-mile-wide (6.4
kilometre) channel being open to import food for their growing
populations, has now drawn up a contingency plan in case Iran
acts on its threats.
"Exporting oil or importing goods and cargo through Hormuz
is a main concern for the GCC," Commander Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah
chief of maritime operations at Kuwait's Coast Guard told
Reuters in an interview.
"The GCC has a plan as a body - not just Kuwait separately
or Bahrain or Saudi Arabia - we have a plan we just hope that
everything stays safe," Al-Sabah said, without giving details of
the plans.
"Awareness and understanding of the consequences of it has
increased," he said.
"We have plans how to deal with this but didn't do field
exercises on it."
Al-Sabah said the planning included coordinating both
between coastguards and navies of GCC countries and with Western
naval forces patrolling the area -- including U.S., Australian
and French navies.
Kuwaiti and Iranian coastguards hold regular meetings on how
to manage their shared maritime border, with the next one
scheduled for next month.
"We don't go into politics or speak about other issues just
what concerns the coastguards and how we can work it out," he
said.
Oil tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz are estimated
at around 16 million barrels per day (bpd), or just under a
fifth of global oil supplies.
A new pipeline from the UAE's oilfields to the Gulf of Oman
could carry most of the Gulf OPEC oil producer's exports if
Hormuz were to be blocked.
But even a brief disruption to shipping could stop most of
the oil exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait and Iraq from
leaving the Gulf, along with liquefied natural gas (LNG) from
leading supplier Qatar.
In December, the U.S. Fifth Fleet said it would not tolerate
any disruption of traffic in Hormuz but analysts say Iran might
be able to hinder traffic transiting the Strait by scattering
mines in it.
"In any navy plan that exists there would be plans for swift
coordination to de-mine areas that might have been mined... Or
act in coordination preemptively or reactively to prevent
Iranian small vessels disrupting shipping," Christian Le Miere,
research fellow for naval forces and maritime security at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies said.
Earlier this month, Iran's foreign minister warned Arab
neighbours not to side with the United States in the escalating
dispute over Tehran's nuclear activities which the West says
includes weapons development and Tehran insists are limited to
electricity production.
