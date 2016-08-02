DUBAI Aug 2 Qatar's Gulf International Services
reported a 67.2 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The firm, with interests in insurance, aviation, oil and gas
and catering, made a net profit of 81.8 million riyals ($22.5
million) in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated
based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
This was down from a net profit of 249.7 million riyals in
the corresponding period of 2015.
QNB Financial Services had forecast Gulf International
Services would make a quarterly profit of 108.1 million riyals.
Gulf International Services made a net profit of 160.7
million riyals in the first six months of 2016, according to a
bourse filing, compared with 605.4 million riyals in the
corresponding period of 2015.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)