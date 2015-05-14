(Corrects to show that UAE coast guard protected cargo vessel
and not gun boats)
WASHINGTON May 14 Five Iranian boats fired
shots across the bow of a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel in the
international waters of the Gulf on Thursday, CNN reported,
citing a U.S. official.
It was unclear if the shots hit the vessel, CNN said. After
the shots, the cargo vessel turned to the national waters of the
United Arab Emirates, where that country protected it using its
coast guard, CNN also said.
There were no U.S. personnel on the vessel, according to
CNN. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, and
representatives for the Pentagon could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The shots at the Singapore-flagged vessel were fired as U.S.
President Barack Obama and leaders from Gulf nations were set to
meet at Camp David in a rare, high-profile summit on U.S.
efforts to broker a nuclear deal with Iran. The United States
and five other world powers are in talks with Tehran to curb its
atomic program.
Iran, currently in a standoff with a Saudi Arabia-led
coalition over security inspections of its own cargo ship, last
month intercepted a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the
Strait of Hormuz. It forced that ship into Iranian territorial
waters by firing shots across its bow.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)