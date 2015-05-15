* Shipping industry bracing for more tensions at sea
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, May 15 A Singapore-flagged oil products
tanker fired at by Iranian craft on Thursday had previously
collided with an Iranian oil drilling platform in March and
efforts have since been made to resolve the issue, the owner
said on Friday.
The Alpine Eternity was attacked by a number of small craft
in international waters off the United Arab Emirates in the
latest escalation in the region.
The owner, South Maritime Pte Ltd, and manager, Transpetrol
TM, said in a joint statement that the tanker collided with an
uncharted object on March 21 in the Middle East Gulf, which was
later identified as an Iranian jacket platform. No one was
injured and no pollution was spilled.
"Since the March 21 incident, there has been a continuous
dialogue between the owners/drilling contractor of the offshore
structure, and representatives of the vessel and their liability
insurers," they said in the statement.
"Owners and managers can see no reason why the Iranian
authorities should try to seize the vessel, given the advanced
state of negotiations and ongoing dialogue with the Iranian
counterparts."
The platform is owned by Petro Pars Iran Company.
Habib Jadidi, head of the consortium for phase 13 of the
South Pars project, called on Iran's neighbouring countries to
seize the Singapore-flagged vessel and hand it over to Iran.
"The Alpine Eternity was trying to leave the region before
the issue could be settled," Jadidi was quoted as saying by
Iranian Oil Ministry's Shana news agency.
"It has seriously damaged an Iranian oil rig ... after
drifting 25-30 miles away from its normal course."
He said the damage was around $300 million, adding they had
informed the owners and managers of the ship. "But so far there
has been no measures taken by the company to pay it."
The Alpine Eternity was anchored off Dubai on Friday after
managing to reach United Arab Emirates waters on Thursday with
its crew safe. The ship's master had ignored a call to stop by
the Iranian boats.
The statement by the owner and manager of the tanker said in
ordinary circumstances insurers would be able to post security
on behalf of the owner, but Western sanctions imposed on Iran,
including banking measures, had made this difficult.
"This has been discussed in full with the Iranian
counterparts," the statement added. "The owners, managers and
the liability insurers are committed to resolving these issues
once all necessary clearances have been obtained from the
appropriate authorities in the UK and USA."
DEEP CONCERN
Last week, Iran released a Marshall Islands-flagged
container ship, Maersk Tigris, and its crew, which were seized
in the Strait of Hormuz over a years-old debt. This prompted the
United States to send vessels to temporarily accompany
U.S.-flagged ships through the strait. Iranian patrol boats had
shadowed a separate container ship earlier last month.
Millions of barrels of oil are transported daily through the
Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz to Europe, the United States
and Asia, waterways which pass along the coasts of Yemen and
Iran respectively.
"In a month when there have been increased incidents
involving ships transiting this area, we are deeply concerned to
see another incident," an official with oil tanker association
INTERTANKO told Reuters. "We are looking for more information
about this latest event."
Shipping sources said they were bracing for more tensions at
sea, which could lead to a spike in shipping costs.
"For crude, bulk carriers, there is little option but to
continue to sail through the Strait (of Hormuz)," said Andy Lane
at shipping specialist CTI Consultancy.
Washington on Thursday acknowledged concern about Iran's
conduct. The Pentagon did not rule out again ordering U.S.
warships to accompany commercial vessels passing through the
Strait of Hormuz, as it did after the last incident.
The latest episode in the Gulf coincided with mounting
concern over an Iranian cargo ship headed to Yemen. A Saudi
Arabia-led coalition has imposed inspections on all ships to
stop weapons supplies reaching the Iran-allied Houthi rebels,
which control most of the country.
The Iran Shahed cargo ship was sailing past the coast of
Oman on Friday bound for the Red Sea Yemeni port of Hodaida,
which it was estimated to reach on May 20, ship tracking data on
Reuters showed.
