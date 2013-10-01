DUBAI Oct 1 Islamic banks in the Gulf's rich
Arab oil exporters are likely to keep growing faster than
conventional banks, but their advantage in profitability is
disappearing, according to a study released on Tuesday.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's estimates Islamic
banking assets in the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council now account for around or slightly above a quarter of
all banking assets in the region, which totalled $1.6 trillion
at the end of 2012.
This ratio is set to continue rising for "the foreseeable
future" as governments grant licences to new institutions and
regulation helps the Islamic banks develop, said Timucin Engin,
an associate director for financial institutions at S&P.
"The key driver is government support. There are significant
incentives to grow this sub-sector," he said.
Qatar, for example, has prohibited conventional banks from
taking on new sharia-compliant business through Islamic windows,
in an effort to develop its dedicated Islamic banks.
Engin estimated Islamic banking assets in Qatar could rise
to $100 billion in 2017 from $54 billion last year, as Islamic
banks benefited from the tens of billions of dollars worth of
infrastructure projects which the tiny country plans to launch
this decade.
In 2012, assets of a sample of Islamic banks analysed by S&P
grew more than 15 percent while conventional banks' assets
expanded 10 percent - an outperformance seen every year since
2008.
But Islamic banks' advantage in profitability has been
shrinking, and it may continue to fall towards the levels of
conventional banks.
The ratio of net Islamic banking income to average earning
assets dropped to 3.4 percent last year from 4.0 percent in
2008, S&P estimated. That has brought it ever closer to the net
interest income ratio for conventional banks, which was 2.8
percent last year, barely changed from 2.9 percent in 2008.
Engin said his study suggested that some Islamic banks'
profit advantage in past years was largely due to activities not
related to their core Islamic business, such as real estate
deals and capital markets transactions. Now that Gulf markets
have deflated in the wake of the global financial crisis, fewer
new deals are being done.
Also, Islamic banks can sometimes outperform conventional
banks during periods of high interest rates, Engin said; they
maintain higher levels of non-interest bearing liabilities, an
important funding advantage.
The global decline in interest rates over the last few
years, which has continued in some Gulf countries such as the
United Arab Emirates despite this year's rebound of U.S.
Treasury yields, has erased that advantage.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)