May 1 Oil explorer Gulf Keystone on
Thursday denied a media report that its board and investors
planned to call for the resignation of founder and Chief
Executive Todd Kozel within months.
British broadcaster Sky News reported that several Gulf
Keystone directors had held talks this week about Kozel's
departure, prompted by a series of rows over executive pay and
shareholder returns. (link.reuters.com/wyg98v)
Gulf Keystone spokesman Terence Franklin denied the report
and told Reuters there was no substance to these "rumours".
Franklin confirmed the meetings but said he did not know
what had been discussed.
Sky, citing sources, said some board members wanted an
announcement about a succession plan before the company's annual
meeting, typically held in July.
The broadcaster also said a number of big shareholders in
the London-listed company want to replace Kozel with Simon
Murray, the ex-Glencore chairman who now heads Gulf
Keystone's board.
Murray, who was at Glencore's helm in 2011 when the
resources group listed and oversaw its $39 billion takeover of
Xstrata, was appointed chairman of Gulf Keystone in July 2013 to
help quell investor frustration over the board's make-up at the
time.
He was put in charge of Gulf Keystone's remuneration
committee, a part of the business which could come under
shareholder scrutiny.
In March, Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone posted a $32
million loss after tax for 2013. Kozel's salary and bonus
totalled $13.6 million in 2012, and he made $7 million through
share options that year.
Sky cited sources saying major investors would decide to
vote against both the chairman and chief executive's re-election
if Kozel's departure was not announced before this year's
shareholder meeting.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie
Adler)