Feb 25 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd, a
foreign oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan, is exploring a
potential sale amid lengthy talks with the Kurdistan Regional
Government over delayed payments for oil exports, the company is
set to disclose on Wednesday, according to Sky News.
The oil company is working with Deutsche Bank as its
financial adviser as it weighs strategic alternatives, the
report said, citing sources. (bit.ly/1afU3bQ)
The Sky News report, however, did not identify any potential
suitors or partners for the British oil producer that earlier
had said it was taking a "prudent approach" with capital
expenditure in 2015 and that its board was considering a number
of long-term financing options.
"A sale of Gulf Keystone is by no means certain, although it
is likely to attract interest from possible buyers including
rival oil explorers in the region," Sky News said.
Oil producers across the globe are trying to deal with the
financial consequences of a sharp decline in oil prices since
last year's peak in June.
Earlier this month, Gulf Keystone and its partner MOL PLC
said they had suspended all trucked exports of crude
from the Shaikan oilfield in Northern Iraq.
The Kurdish Regional Government owes the region's oil
companies months' worth of oil export payments. It has been
catching up on such outlays since Iraq's central government
reinstated budget allocations to the autonomous authority late
last year.
Representatives for Gulf Keystone, which has a market value
of 316.72 million pounds ($489.90 million) as of Tuesday's
close, could not be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6465 pounds)
