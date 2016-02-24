RIYADH Feb 24 Kuwait and Qatar on Wednesday
followed the example of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates
and Bahrain in urging their citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon
for safety reasons, their state news agencies reported.
Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama issued statements on Tuesday
calling on their citizens not to travel to Lebanon, long a
favourite holiday destination for Gulf Arabs.
The moves by the Gulf Arab allies came after Saudi Arabia
last week suspended aid worth $3 billion to the Lebanese army
over the Beirut government's failure to sign up to statements
condemning attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.
In Lebanon's tangled political scene, Saudi Arabia and its
Gulf allies are staunchly opposed to Hezbollah, a political
party in the governing coalition that also has a powerful
militia backed by Iran, Riyadh's arch regional rival.
Hezbollah fighters are playing a crucial role fighting
alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the Syrian civil
war. Saudi Arabia and the other Sunni Gulf Arab states are
opposed to Assad.
All five of those countries advising against Lebanon travel
are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and usually
back Riyadh's diplomatic stance. The sixth GCC member, Oman, has
a policy of balancing good relations with its Gulf neighbours
and Iran.
