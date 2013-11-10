DUBAI Nov 10 Emad Mansour, a veteran Gulf Arab
banker, is planning to set up an investment bank in Dubai's
tax-free financial zone, he said on Sunday, joining a growing
list of regional bankers taking advantage of a revival in deal
making and a retreat by big investment banks.
Mansour, who has about 20 years of investment banking
experience in the region, was most recently the chief executive
of Doha-based Qatar First Bank (QFB), a sharia-compliant
investment bank, which he helped set up in 2008. In September,
QFB said Mansour had resigned as CEO.
The executive, who also previously ran the investment
banking operations of Saudi Arabia-based Samba Financial Group
, will file an application to the regulator of Dubai
International Financial Center (DIFC), and aims to launch the
business in the first half of 2014, Mansour said in a telephone
interview.
"I am currently talking to investors and expect to file an
application in the next four to six weeks," Mansour said.
The large-scale retrenchment of global banks in the last two
years has enticed bankers like Mansour to set up their own firms
and serve a niche client base who are not being catered for by
the large international firms any more.
Middle Eastern investment banking fees reached $535.9
million during the first nine months of 2013, a 22 percent
increase over the same period last year, and the best first nine
months for fees in the region since 2009, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Fees from completed mergers and acquisitions transactions
totalled $150.2 million, up 37 percent from the first nine
months of 2012.
Mansour said his firm will initially focus on private equity
transactions and then will move on to offering M&A, equity and
debt capital markets advisory services before starting asset
management operations.
The executive said discussions with potential investors and
shareholders have been encouraging, adding that the new firm
will be "well-capitalised" without stating how much he plans to
raise for the firm.
Other former investment bankers from the region have also
set up specialist boutiques betting on a continued upturn in
activity.
Ziad Awad, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch
banker has started a boutique consultancy firm in Dubai to offer
services to companies ranging from M&A and strategic advice to
marketing.
Ali Asghar, previously U.S. investment bank Lazard Ltd's
most senior banker in Dubai, set up his own emerging
markets-focused firm "Emerging Circle", sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters in August.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)