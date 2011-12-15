DUBAI Dec 15 Index compiler MSCI's latest
snub to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar underlines the need
for the Gulf neighbours to push through reforms, but problems
plaguing UAE stocks run a lot deeper and investor apathy is a
big worry.
On Wednesday, MSCI kept the two energy exporters as frontier
markets, the third time it has opted not to give them emerging
market status.
It urged the UAE to introduce new regulations to allow
securities borrowing and short-selling and repeated a plea to
Qatar to raise foreign ownership limits from 25 percent.
Dubai shares fell sharply in early trade in
response to the decision, taking their losses to near 17 percent
this year.
Yet the stocks have languished near 7-year lows for the past
few weeks, showing investors were already fretting about other
issues such as a lack of diversification and a degree of opacity
that is especially worrisome when returns are meagre.
"Probably the biggest factor for MSCI clients is the
shortage of liquidity on UAE markets," said Jeff Singer, chief
executive of Nasdaq Dubai, one of three bourses in the UAE.
Turnover on the Dubai Financial Market, Nasdaq
Dubai's sister bourse, is about a tenth of that of 2008, while
the Dubai index is down 78 percent from a 2008 peak.
These declines stem from a real estate crash that sent
stocks on the property-dominated bourse tumbling and the sector
remains mired in a savage correction.
This has obscured the fact the wider UAE economy is
recovering and is forecast to grow 3.8 percent in 2011 and 2012.
"The UAE stock markets are not deep enough to reflect the
economy -- if there had been a wider variety of listings, the
market declines of the past few years would have been smaller,"
said Jassim Alseddiqi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Capital
Management. "Apart from Dana Gas, energy is not
represented, and nor is tourism.
"Banks have done very well since 2002, even with the
financial crisis, but bank stocks are not very liquid."
Foreign institutions are also worried about the treatment of
minority investors, with trading in mortgage provider Amlak
suspended since 2008 and the abrupt delisting of Aabar
Investments another worrying precedent.
"It's a myth that investors have short memories -- unless
there's a compelling investment story, they find it difficult to
forgive past transgressions," said a Dubai-based fund manager
who asked not be identified.
Qatar, the world's richest country per capita, should be of
interest to foreign investors. Its stock market is in the
black for the year, a rarity in itself.
But daily trades on the index rarely cross 10 million
shares, making it difficult to exit positions in bluechip
stocks, a worry for foreign investors keen to maintain nimble
portfolios in uncertain times.
"Qatar didn't make enough progress in opening up some of the
higher-profile stocks to foreign investors to the extent that
these investors would like," said Ibrahim Masood, senior
investment officer at Mashreq Bank in Dubai.
"The UAE would be failing (to be upgraded) because of a lack
of interest, whereas Qatar's fundamental story is more
straight-forward and believable."
Nasdaq Dubai's Singer preferred to see the glass half full.
"The decision gives the UAE the opportunity to improve some
of its operations and work aggressively over the next few months
to makes changes that would enable institutional investors to
come into the market," he said.
"Short-selling would create more liquidity by allowing
investors with competing convictions to play the market - at the
moment, investors can only come in if they believe the market
will go up."