DUBAI, Sept 7 Gulf oil ministers are due to meet
this week in Qatar for an annual meeting, in the first gathering
by the heavyweight crude producers since the latest slide in oil
prices.
But while the price drop is not on the agenda for the
scheduled meeting of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) - Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar,
Bahrain and Oman, it will be a chance for oil ministers to air
views on the market.
Comments by Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, in
particular, will be closely scrutinised. The oil minister of the
world's top crude exporter has made no public comment on prices
since June 18, when the oil price was above $63 and he said he
was optimistic about the market in coming months.
Oil prices have more than halved since peaks hit in
summer last year due to abundant supplies and a policy change by
producer group OPEC to defend market share and discourage
competing supply from rival producers, rather than cut its own
output. Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies led the policy shift.
Last month, prices lurched to a more than six-year low near
$42 a barrel due to concern about the world's largest energy
consumer China's economy and the persistent oil glut. Brent
crude was trading around $49 a barrel on Monday.
The latest fall has intensified calls by some members of
the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for an
emergency meeting. Top Gulf OPEC producers' policymakers have
remained publicly silent since it met last in
June.
"The Doha meeting is central given what the international
petroleum industry is going through from volatility and to push
towards stability," Kuwait's oil ministry tweeted in a statement
on Monday.
The ministry's statement did not say crude prices would be
discussed during the ministerial meeting on Sept. 10, where
topics such as unifying domestic gasoline prices, climate change
and cooperation in renewable energy sector are on the official
agenda.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday he had
suggested to the Emir of Qatar a summit of heads of state of
OPEC countries to defend oil prices.
Last year, the GCC oil ministers held their meeting in
Kuwait. Oil prices were trading then at slightly below $100 a
barrel, a level which had long been favoured by OPEC members
before last year's policy shift.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar are the main Gulf OPEC
members. Oman and Bahrain are both non-OPEC members.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Susan Thomas)