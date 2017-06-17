DUBAI, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al
Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic
language channel had been suspended and that it was working to
get it back.
"The account of al Jazeera on twitter @ajarabic is currently
suspended due to what seems to be an organised campaign and we
are doing the necessary work to get the service back," al
Jazeera said on another of its Twitter accounts for its breaking
news service.
Al Jazeera is the flagship broadcaster for Qatar, which is
in a stand-off with fellow Arab states which accuse it of ties
to terrorism, in a row that is endangering stability in the
region.
The network said on June 8 it was combating a large-scale
cyber attack but that all its entities remained in operation.
The Twitter page for Al Jazeera Arabic shows that the
account has been suspended.
(Reporting By Mostafa Hashem and Tom Finn; Writing By Maha El
Dahan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)