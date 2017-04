Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Sabah gives a welcoming speech at the opening session of the 3rd Arab African Leaders' Summit in Bayan Palace November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

KUWAIT Kuwait's ruling emir could help soothe a Gulf diplomatic rift between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, Kuwait's parliament speaker said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE said on Wednesday they were withdrawing their ambassadors from Qatar.

"We follow with concern the implications," Kuwaiti parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said, according to state news agency KUNA. He added that he looked forward to efforts by Kuwait's emir to "heal a rift between brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council," the agency said.

