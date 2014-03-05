* Saudi, UAE and Bahrain to withdraw ambassadors from Qatar
* Kuwait's emir is a long-serving diplomat
* The emir has been in the U.S. for minor surgery
(Adds emir released from hospital)
KUWAIT, March 5 Kuwait's ruling emir could help
soothe a diplomatic rift between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, Kuwait's parliament
speaker said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE said they were withdrawing
their ambassadors from Qatar because Doha had not implemented an
agreement among Gulf Arab states to avoid interfering in each
other's affairs.
"We follow with concern the implications," Kuwaiti
parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said, according to state
news agency KUNA.
He added that he looked forward to efforts by Kuwait's emir
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah to "heal a rift between brothers
in the Gulf Cooperation Council," the agency said.
Kuwait's 84-year-old emir, a veteran diplomat, and his
officials have tried to soothe tensions between Gulf states in
recent months, such as before a GCC meeting in the country in
December, diplomats say.
The emir, who was foreign minister for four decades, had
minor surgery in the United States, KUNA said on Sunday. The
emir's palace said in a statement late on Wednesday that he had
been released from hospital.
Kuwait's foreign minister said earlier this week that the
country is keen to foster a positive atmosphere at an Arab
League summit which it is hosting on March 25.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Boyle, Hugh Lawson
and Sonya Hepinstall)