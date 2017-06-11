DUBAI, June 11 Bahrain's central bank ordered
banks operating in the kingdom to freeze assets and bank
accounts of the Qatar-linked 59 individuals and 12 entities that
a group of Saudi-led Arab countries have accused of links to
terrorism, the state news agency BNA reported on Sunday.
The move came after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and
Bahrain, who have isolated Qatar by cutting all diplomatic and
transport links with it last week, put dozens of figures linked
to the country on blacklists.
"The central bank issued a directive to all the financial
institutions licensed in the kingdom of Bahrain to freeze
accounts, cash, deposits, investments, insurance policies and
all the financial transactions of the individuals and entities
that were on the terrorism list," BNA said.
The central bank asked also the banks to provide any
information they hold on the members of the list as soon as
possible, the statement said.
UAE central bank has also instructed the banks operating in
the country to do the same on Friday.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy, writing by Aziz EL Yaakoubi, editing
by David Evans)