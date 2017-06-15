* Most UAE, Bahraini and Saudi banks halt new business
DUBAI, June 15 A few large Asian, European and
U.S. banks are providing funds to help to keep Qatari banks
running smoothly after a diplomatic rift has dried up financing
from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, banking
sources said.
The foreign banks' support is critical for Qatari banks,
whose reliance on international funding has grown sharply over
the years to about $50 billion as of April, or around a quarter
of their domestic loans, Standard & Poor's estimated. That is up
from 13.2 percent at the end of 2015.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt last week severed
diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of support for
Islamist militants and Iran. The UAE has also decided to
blacklist Qatari individuals and entities.
The UAE central bank asked banks under its jurisdiction to
apply "enhanced customer due diligence" when dealing with six
Qatari lenders, including the biggest, Qatar National Bank
.
This was tantamount to telling banks to trade with Qatari
institutions "at their own peril", a Middle Eastern banker in
Dubai said. Bankers said UAE, Bahraini and Saudi banks have in
general halted all new business with Qatar.
But some international banks are not pulling back because
they are reluctant to cut lucrative business ties with Qatar
built up over the years. They also see attractive opportunities
related to Qatar's multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects
before it hosts the soccer World Cup in 2022.
"International banks will be less knee-jerk than the local
banks as they don't want to cut off their nose to spite their
face," a compliance executive at a foreign bank said.
Commerzbank, UniCredit and Mizuho
Financial have been the top three lenders to Qatari
banks in the past three years, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data. First Abu Dhabi Bank is the largest Gulf lender
to Qatar's banks, according to the data.
Some European, Asian and U.S. banks, as well as banks from
Kuwait and Oman, are still lending new money to Qatar, according
to sources familiar with the matter. Kuwait and Oman belong to
the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) but are not
participating in the Saudi-led embargo.
Some Qatari banks are having to pay more to obtain funding,
but they are not running out of money.
"We're unscathed so far," one Qatari banker said. "The panic
has eased as we've been able to continue receiving funding,
though there's certainly no complacency about the risks that
remain."
He said his bank had borrowed over $100 million in unsecured
three-year financing from a European bank and obtained six-month
deposits from Asian and European banks in the two weeks since
the crisis erupted. U.S. banks were still trading through
bilateral and repo lines, he said.
Qatar central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud
al-Thani referred to such ties in a statement this week, saying
Qatari banks' presence in markets including Asia and Europe were
helping them to continue operating.
Qatari banks' reliance on GCC funding varies widely. Qatar
Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant lender, is
the most dependent, obtaining 24 percent of its funding and 24
percent of deposits from the rest of the GCC, according to
research published by Goldman Sachs.
Big international banks including HSBC, Citigroup
, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan declined to
comment. In a statement, Standard Chartered said its
operations in Qatar were unchanged; it did not elaborate.
LOGISTICS
Another difficulty facing those doing business with Qatar
now is logistical, an international banker said. He said flying
physical documentation for trade finance deals to Qatar has
become slower and more burdensome as direct flights from Dubai
have been cancelled because of the diplomatic rift.
International banks' ability to keep doing business with
Qatar could face hurdles if the Saudi and UAE central banks were
to announced harsher sanctions, such as curbs on the ownership
of Qatari assets. So far, there appears to be no sign of that
happening.
"If the sanctions had been proposed by the United Nations,
we would have frozen everything, but because this is from one
country to another, we don’t see any reason to freeze anything,"
a source at an Asian bank said.
Another potential risk is that Saudi Arabia could try to
push international banks to choose between doing business with
Qatar and obtaining access to its own, much larger market. But
this would be difficult to enforce.
In the meantime, the premiums which Qatari banks are paying
to fund themselves do not look crippling.
The three-month Qatar interbank offered rate has
risen to a multi-year high of 2.31 percent from 1.92 percent
before sanctions were imposed.
Some Qatari banks are paying as much as 50 to 100 basis
points more than they used to in the interbank market, an Omani
banker said. But the Qatari banker said the six-month deposits
his bank secured in the past few days only involved a premium of
1 bp.
