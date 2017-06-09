DUBAI, June 9 The United Arab Emirates central
bank has instructed local banks to stop dealing with 59
individuals and 12 entities with alleged links to Qatar and to
freeze all their assets, the state news agency WAM reported on
Friday.
This came after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain who
have isolated Qatar by cutting all diplomatic and transport
links with it this week put dozens of figures with links to the
country on blacklists.
"In another circular, the Central Bank advised banks and
other financial institutions operating in the UAE to apply
immediately enhanced customer due diligence for any accounts
they hold belonging to six Qatari banks: Qatar Islamic Bank,
Qatar International Islamic Bank, Barwa Bank, Masraf al-Rayan,
Qatar National Bank and Doha Bank," WAM said.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Maha El Dahan and Ali
Abdelatti; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)