LONDON, June 12 Britain on Monday urged Gulf
states including Saudi Arabia to ease a blockade of Qatar and to
find an immediate solution to the impasse through mediation.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic and transport ties a week ago, accusing Doha of
backing terrorism. This has disrupted imports of food and other
materials and caused many foreign banks to scale back business
with Qatar.
"I am also concerned by some of the strong actions which
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain have taken against an
important partner," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said after
meeting Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin
Abdulrahman al-Thani.
Johnson said he would urge them "to ease the blockade on
Qatar".
"I call on all states to take immediate steps to de-escalate
the situation and to find a rapid resolution through mediation,"
he said.
Johnson will meet with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia,
Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates later this week.
