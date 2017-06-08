Politics, not rate outlook, is main driver for sterling - BoE's Forbes
LONDON, June 22 Politics, not the outlook for Bank of England policy, is the main factor currently driving sterling, BoE rate-setter Kristin Forbes said on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 8 Prices of Qatari credit default swaps, used to insure against the risk of a sovereign debt default, rose sharply early on Thursday after the country's credit rating was downgraded because of its diplomatic rift with other Gulf states.
Five-year CDS were at 89 points, the highest level since early December last year, compared to 80 late on Wednesday and 65.5 at the end of last week, before Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism.
Standard & Poor's cut its long-term rating of Qatar by one notch late on Wednesday to AA- from AA and put the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning there was a significant chance of a further downgrade.
Qatari CDS now imply a default probability of 6.0 percent in the next five years.
Saudi Arabian CDS also rose sharply, to 98 points from 90, after oil prices fell about 4 percent overnight. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, June 22 Sterling touched session highs against the dollar and euro in late Thursday U.S. trading after comments from Bank of England policy-maker Kristin Forbes who said "'lift-off' of UK interest rates should not be delayed any longer" in a speech to the London School of Business.