DUBAI, June 7 Payment and remittance
transactions in the United Arab Emirates financial system are
operating as normal, the central bank said on Wednesday after
the UAE's diplomatic rift with Qatar caused uncertainty over
some banking deals.
The UAE financial system is positioned to support normal
transactions and the central bank will continue to closely
monitor the situation and any developments, taking any necessary
steps to maintain stability, the central bank said in a
statement carried by official state news agency WAM.
Some Gulf banks are starting to hold off on business with
Qatari banks after the governments of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and
Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Doha on
Monday, accusing Qatar of backing terrorism.
Among other things, banks are uncertain whether existing
transactions with Qatari institutions will have to be wound up.
The UAE central bank statement carried by WAM did not address
this issue.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)