DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's central bank has asked
commercial banks to provide it with detailed, frequent
information on their foreign exchange trading, deposit
withdrawals and money transfers, banking sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
They were speaking after the Qatari riyal fell to an
11-year low against the U.S. dollar in the spot market on
Wednesday amid signs that some foreign portfolio investment
funds were pulling money out of Qatar, because of its diplomatic
rift with other Gulf states.
The sources said banks were asked to provide information on
their foreign exchange trading every day, a daily statement of
withdrawals and transfers from deposits worth at least 10
million Saudi riyals ($2.7 million), and daily information on
cash withdrawals and deposits, the sources said.
Previously, banks were generally required to provide such
information monthly, they said.
The Qatari central bank also asked banks to supply on a
weekly basis a breakdown of their customer deposits by maturity
and type from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt and
other countries, the sources said. There was no immediate
comment from the central bank.
