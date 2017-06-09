* Extended diplomatic crisis could force major capital
outflows
* Banks have large foreign liabilities
* Current account might stay in red
* But liquid external assets can easily cover this
* Saudis may not want Qatar's peg to break
By Andrew Torchia and Sujata Rao
DUBAI/LONDON, June 9 Qatar could defend its
currency for years in the face of economic sanctions by other
Gulf states, the country's balance sheet suggests, so the
riyal's peg to the U.S. dollar is unlikely to fall victim to the
region’s diplomatic crisis.
The decision by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates,
Baharain and Egypt to cut diplomatic and transport ties this
week threatens to hurt Qatar's trade balance, suck deposits from
its banks and push out foreign investment.
Reflecting this threat, the riyal fell on Friday in the
offshore forwards market to its lowest level against
the dollar since December 2015, when low oil and gas prices
raised concern about all the Gulf economies.
But the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter is so
rich that it could offset the threatened capital outflows by
liquidating just a portion of its financial reserves. And as
long as it can keep exporting gas, its current account balance
is unlikely to go deep into the red.
That means the riyal's spot market peg of 3.64 to the dollar
is probably safe for the foreseeable future. Any decision
to change the peg would essentially be political rather than
economic.
At their lowest on Friday, forwards prices implied riyal
depreciation of under 2 percent over the next 12 months.
Many economists at financial institutions in the Gulf
decline to discuss Qatar publicly because of the political
tensions, but privately they say they expect Qatar to defend its
currency successfully.
"We are not looking for the Qatari peg to break," wrote
Chris Turner, global head of strategy at Europe's ING, though he
called the pressure on the riyal unprecedented and said other
countries' experience in the past 25 years indicated that if the
peg did break, the riyal could fall at least 20 percent.
ASSETS
Cutting Qatar's credit rating to AA- this week, Standard &
Poor's put the government's liquid external assets at 170
percent of gross domestic product, or about $295 billion, based
on the International Monetary Fund's estimate of Qatari GDP.
Capital outflows could come in several forms. Foreign
investors have already started to sell Qatari equities; a
complete pull-out could mean an outflow of nearly 10 percent of
the stock market, or about $15 billion.
Qatari banks had 451 billion riyals ($124 billion) of
foreign liabilities in March, most in the form of loans and
deposits from foreign banks. Less than half that is from banks
in other Gulf states.
Some Saudi, UAE and Bahraini banks have already started to
cut their exposure to Qatar, and they could cut aggressively if
the diplomatic crisis continues and their governments order them
to do so. Riyadh may also try to force foreign banks to choose
between the Saudi and Qatari markets.
If foreign banks cut two-thirds of their exposure to Qatar
in coming months, that could mean an outflow of over $80
billion.
Then there is the current account balance. Before the
crisis, the IMF predicted firm oil and gas prices would help
Qatar run a surplus of $1.2 billion this year, rising gradually
to $4.7 billion in 2020, against a deficit of $3.5 billion last
year.
Ten percent of Qatar's exports, which the IMF has estimated
at $70 billion this year, are to countries that have blocked
trade, S&P calculated; import costs are likely to rise because
of the closure of the land border with Saudi Arabia.
Costs may also rise as Qatar's isolation forces it to pay
higher wages to the foreign professionals and workers who make
up the vast majority of the population of about 2.6 million.
The result could be a current account deficit of several
billion dollars annually while the crisis lasts - a drain on
resources, but not a decisive one considering Doha's assets.
Because of its small size and the fact that many major banks
have links to the government, Qatar would probably find it
easier than most countries to impose capital controls if that
became necessary to prevent residents from sending large amounts
of money abroad.
Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at Capital Economics in
London, said he did not expect the riyal's peg to break. Even
Riyadh, which also fixes its currency to the dollar to maintain
investor confidence and limit volatility in its oil revenues,
might want to avoid driving Qatar to take that step.
"After all, if Qatar is forced to devalue, fresh concerns
may be raised about other dollar pegs in the region."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)