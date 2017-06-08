AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
Hours earlier, pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera, which is run by the Gulf Arab emirate, said it was combatting a large-scale hack on its media platform.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports. (Reporting by Ali Abdellaty; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Louise Ireland)
