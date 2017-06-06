DUBAI, June 6 Many UAE banks have stopped
providing new loans to their clients to buy bonds of Qatari
companies and state entities, sources familiar with the matter
said, as banks turn cautious on Qatari credit in the wake of the
growing Gulf rift.
Leverage for corporate bond purchases is a fairly common
practice that banks provide to their affluent or high net worth
customers.
"Local banks have stopped providing leverage on Qatari
bonds," said a source familiar with the matter.
A second source said the banks had decided to stop the
service to cut risk following the decision by some Gulf Arab
states and Egypt to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and
Egypt accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, opening up the
worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in
the Arab world.
The cautious approach of the banks could have an impact on
secondary market activity for Qatari bonds as high net worth
buyers vanish, banking sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
