* Demands require reversal of Qatari policies
* States seek Qatari reparations
* Turkish minister rejects call to shut military base
* Qatar denies supporting terrorism
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted
(New headline, adds Turkish defence minister, comments from
Qataris)
By William Maclean and Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar
over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13
demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing
ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the
four countries said.
The demands aimed at ending the worst Gulf Arab crisis in
years appear designed to quash a two decade-old foreign policy
in which Qatar has punched well above its weight, striding the
stage as a peace broker, often in conflicts in Muslim lands.
Doha's independent-minded approach, including a dovish line
on Iran and support for Islamist groups, in particular the
Muslim Brotherhood, has incensed some of its neighbours who see
political Islamism as a threat to their dynastic rule.
The list, compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates
(UAE), Egypt and Bahrain, which cut economic, diplomatic and
travel ties to Doha on June 5, also demands the closing of a
Turkish military base in Qatar, the official told Reuters.
Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik rejected the demand,
saying any call for the base to be shut would represent
interference in Ankara's relations with Doha. He suggested
instead that Turkey might bolster its presence.
"Strengthening the Turkish base would be a positive step in
terms of the Gulf's security," he said. "Re-evaluating the base
agreement with Qatar is not on our agenda."
Qatar must also announce it is severing ties with terrorist,
ideological and sectarian organisations including the Muslim
Brotherhood, Islamic State, al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Jabhat
Fateh al Sham, formerly al Qaeda's branch in Syria, the Arab
official said, and surrender all designated terrorists on its
territory.
QATAR WON'T NEGOTIATE UNDER BOYCOTT
The four Arab countries accuse Qatar of funding terrorism,
fomenting regional instability and cosying up to revolutionary
theocracy Iran. Qatar has denied the accusations.
Qatari officials did not reply immediately to requests for
comment. But on Monday, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin
Abdulrahman al-Thani said Qatar would not negotiate with the
four states unless they lifted their measures against Doha.
The countries give Doha 10 days to comply, failing which the
list becomes "void", the official said without elaborating,
suggesting the offer to end the dispute in return for the 13
steps would no longer be on the table.
"The demands are so aggressive that it makes it close to
impossible to currently see a resolution of that conflict," said
Olivier Jakob, a strategist at Switzerland-based oil consultancy
Petromatrix.
Several Qataris who spoke to Reuters described the demands
as unreasonable. "Imagine another country demanding that CNN be
closed," said 40-year-old Haseeb Mansour, who works for telecom
operator Ooredoo.
Abdullah al-Muhanadi, a retired public sector shopping for
groceries in Doha on Friday morning, said the boycott must be
lifted before negotiations to resolve the dispute could start.
"There's a lot on the list that is simply not true or
unreasonable, so how can we comply?" he said. "There are no IRGC
(Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps) elements in Qatar and the
agreement with Turkey is a long-standing diplomatic agreement so
we cannot ask them to leave."
The demands, handed to Qatar by mediator Kuwait also require
that Qatar stop interfering in the four countries' domestic and
foreign affairs and stop a practice of giving Qatari nationality
to citizens of the four countries, said the official, who spoke
on condition of anonymity.
Qatar must pay reparations to these countries for any damage
or costs incurred over the past few years because of Qatari
policies, he added. Any resulting agreement to comply with the
demands will be monitored, with monthly reports in the first
year, then every three months the next year, then annually for
10 years, the official said without elaborating.
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on
Qatar, accusing it of being a "high level" sponsor of terrorism,
but he has also offered help to the parties in the dispute to
resolve their differences.
Turkey has backed Qatar during the three-week-old crisis. It
sent its first ship carrying food aid to Qatar and dispatched a
small contingent of soldiers and armoured vehicles there on
Thursday, while President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi
Arabia's leaders on calming tension in the region.
(Additional reporting by Tom Finn and Tom Arnold in Doha, and
Daren Butler in Istanbul; Editing by Rania El Gamal, Paul Tait
and Richard Balmforth)