By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, June 5 Some Egyptian banks halted
dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement
that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting
terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue
dealing in Qatari riyals.
The decision to cut ties, announced in Monday's early hours,
was coordinated with similar moves by Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Egypt did not say if the measure
included a suspension of trade with Qatar, and the Trade
Ministry did not immediately respond to questions on this.
Four bankers told Reuters that they had halted transactions
with Qatari banks based on internal orders from management at
their banks, though they had not frozen the opening of letters
of credit required for imports.
Some banks have stopped accepting Qatari currency while
others are halting some treasury transactions, the bankers said.
Bankers at three other lenders said they had not received
any orders and that it was business as usual so far.
The central bank said later in a statement that it had not
issued instructions to halt transactions being made in Qatari
riyals and urged banks to accept the currency.
"The Qatari riyal is one of the official currencies which is
used in transactions without any restrictions on its circulation
or transfer to Egyptian pounds or to any other foreign
currency," the statement said.
There had been no official communication to banks from the
Central Bank of Egypt on the split, the bankers said.
As well as severing relations, Egypt announced the closure
of its air space and seaports for all Qatari transportation and
said this was to protect national security.
The sentiment against Qatar was shared by Egyptian business
tycoon Naguib Sawiris, who called on Egyptian businessmen to
withdraw their investments from Qatar and halt business dealings
with the Gulf state, his spokesperson said on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Giles Elgood
and Mark Heinrich)