CAIRO, June 5 Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has called on Egyptian businessmen to withdraw their investments from Qatar and halt business dealings with the Gulf state, his spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

The move comes after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced they would cut ties with Qatar, which they have accused of supporting terrorism and destabilising the region. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Giles Elgood)