15 hours ago
Egypt says Qatar should be kicked out of anti Islamic State coalition
#Oil report
July 11, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 15 hours ago

Egypt says Qatar should be kicked out of anti Islamic State coalition

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State should not have member states that support terrorism, Egypt said in a coalition meeting held in Washington in reference to Qatar.

"It is unacceptable for the coalition to have amongst its members states that support terrorism or advocate for it in their media," said Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid, who is heading the Egyptian delegation in Washington.

"The decision by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain to boycott Qatar -a coalition member- is in accordance with that principle," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)

