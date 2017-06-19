CAIRO, June 19 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed in Cairo on Monday the fight against terrorism, Sisi's office said in a statement.

"Both sides stressed the importance of all Arab states and the international community of fighting terrorism, especially stopping the funding of terrorist groups and providing political and media cover," the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Toby Chopra)