CAIRO, June 7 Egypt's Investment Minister Sahar
Nasr said Qatari investments in Egypt are protected by law and
Egypt respects its contracts, state news agency MENA said on
Wednesday.
"The Egyptian state respects its contracts and provides a
safe environment for the investments of individuals and
institutions on its territory," Nasr was quoted as saying.
Egypt, in coordination with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain, cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it
of supporting terrorism and destabilising the region.
