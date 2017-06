CAIRO, June 5 Egypt announced the closure of its airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation to protect its national security, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt cut ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf Arab state of supporting "terrorist" organisations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt's state news agency reported. (Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; Wrting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Paul Tait)