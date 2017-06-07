PARIS, June 7 Arab states could impose an
embargo on Qatar if it does not change course regarding its
support of "extremism" and "destructive policies" in the region,
United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar
Gargash said on Wednesday.
"Qatar is one of main state supporters of extremism in the
region and terrorist organisations. What we want Qatar to do is
not a band aid ... we want Qatar to take a u-turn and change
course in its sponsorship and support of extremism and its
destructive polices in the Gulf and wider region," Gargash told
France 24 television.
Qatar vehemently denies any such backing.
When asked whether the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt,
which severed ties with Doha on Monday, were ready to take
further steps, including military action if Qatar did not change
direction, Gargash said they would take tougher economic
measures.
"Our expectation is that our initial steps were very strong
... and this will jolt the system in Qatar," he said.
"If this doesn't work then we will have to also escalate our
economic steps. I don't see this taking any shape other than
economic steps and a sort of embargo on Qatar," he said.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)