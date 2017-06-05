Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
DUBAI The United Arab Emirates central bank has so far not issued any guidelines to banks about their dealings with Qatar, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Sources in Egypt told Reuters that some Egyptian banks had halted business with Qatari banks.
The UAE source, speaking anonymously under briefing rules, said the UAE central bank was still weighing the financial implications of the diplomatic rift.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
BENGALURU Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal.