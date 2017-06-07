DUBAI, June 7 A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Wednesday that more punitive measures on Qatar, including further curbs on business, remain on the table in a dispute with its powerful Arab neighbours.

"We hope that cooler heads will prevail, that wiser heads will prevail and we will not get to that," Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, told Reuters in an interview, referring to more curbs.

(Reporting by William Maclean, Editing by Sami Aboudi)