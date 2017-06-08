UPDATE 1-Russia's Sistema proposes out-of-court settlement in Rosneft dispute
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 8 A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official on Thursday accused Qatar of escalating a row with its Arab neighbours by seeking help from Turkey and Iran in the dispute.
"The great escalation from the confusing and confused brother country and the request for political protection from two non-Arab countries and military protection from one of them could be a new tragic and comic chapter," Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter, referring to Iran and Turkey. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Andrew Roche)
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 22 The operator of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline system said on Thursday demand to transport gasoline to the country's populous northeast is the weakest in six years, the latest symptom of a global oil market grappling with oversupply.