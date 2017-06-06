BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
(Fixes headline)
LONDON, June 6 Saudi Arabia, Egypt and a group of other mainly Arab nations have cut ties with Qatar, the world's top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Here is a graphic on Qatar and the LNG trade:
(Graphic by Christian Inton Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding