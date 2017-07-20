FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 20, 2017 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank governor said Doha's dispute with four Arab states had not affected long-term oil and gas contracts, state news agency QNA said on Thursday.

"Long-term agreements signed by the state of Qatar to provide its customers with oil and gas are sufficient to guarantee continued supply without any problems," QNA quoted Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani as saying, adding that "the blockade had no effect on this matter".

The agency also quoted Qatari finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi as saying that there was no need for the government to intervene in the market and purchase private debt. (Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.