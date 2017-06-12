(Corrects final paragraph to show Saudi Arabia is also a signatory)

DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.

Akbar Al Baker criticised Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for closing their airspace to Qatari flights. He appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency which administers the Chicago convention that guarantees civil overflights.

"We have legal channels to object to this," he said. "ICAO... should heavily get involved, put their weight behind this to declare this an illegal act."

The UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have signed the convention.